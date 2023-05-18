Ant and Dec to take break from Saturday Night Takeaway
Published
The pair have fronted the ITV show since 2002 and will hit the pause button after the 2024 series.Full Article
Published
The pair have fronted the ITV show since 2002 and will hit the pause button after the 2024 series.Full Article
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have announced they will take a break from Saturday Night Takeaway after the 2024 series.
The presenting duo have dramatically quit their ITV show, Saturday night takeaway to 'catch breath'