Paparazzi reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's demand to see 'car chase' photos
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Demand' Paparazzi Footage of Car Chase, Agency Hits Back by Taking Dig at Their Royal Status
OK! Magazine
Backgrid photo agency took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal ties when responding to their request.
Advertisement
More coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were 'Not in Immediate Danger' During 'Near-Catastrophic Car Chase,' Paparazzi Claims
OK! Magazine
On Tuesday, May 16, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed they were nearly in a fatal car crash after being chased by paparazzi.