Man pleads guilty to plotting gun attack at Speakers' Corner in Hyde Park
Published
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to plotting a gun attack at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park.Full Article
Published
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to plotting a gun attack at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park.Full Article
BBC Local News: Sussex -- Edward Little planned to target Christian preacher Hatun Tash, who is a regular speaker at the park.
A Brighton man has admitted plotting a gun attack at Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park. Edward Little, 21, planned to buy..