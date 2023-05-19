Met Police officer sacked after sexually assaulting child
Published
BBC Local News: London -- PC Farhan Ghadiali was found guilty of the attack in Essex following a trial earlier this year.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- PC Farhan Ghadiali was found guilty of the attack in Essex following a trial earlier this year.Full Article
Cash App Founder Bob Lee Knew the Suspect , Who Allegedly Stabbed Him to Death.
Lee was stabbed in San Francisco on April..
ViewJust in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet..