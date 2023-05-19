More than 23,000 patients died in A&E last year, Labour claims
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
More than 23,000 patients died in A&E in England last year, Labour claims
Wales Online
The Conservatives hit back by saying "where Labour are in power, the NHS is worse"
Advertisement
More coverage
Vale of Leven Hospital staff praised as figures show more than 7500 patients treated at out-of-hours
Daily Record
Data obtained by Dumbarton constituency MSP Jackie Baillie under Freedom of Information laws revealed that 7637 patients were seen..