Amanda Holden appears to have taken a cheeky swipe at the TV host after it was announced today he dramatically quit This Morning.Full Article
Amanda Holden 'takes swipe' at Phillip Schofield in cryptic post after This Morning exit
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Amanda Holden says she's 'done' after reigniting Phillip Schofield feud following ITV This Morning axe
Tamworth Herald
The 52-year-old told fans: "Run done" with a tick emoji - after taking a swipe at Phillip Schofield amid his exit from ITV.
Advertisement
More coverage
Amanda Holden takes cryptic swipe as Phillip Schofield quits This Morning
Nottingham Post
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda took to social media following the announcement