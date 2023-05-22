Research by the World Meteorological Organisation found economic damages from events like floods, storms and wildfires totalled £3.5trillion since 1970.Full Article
Two million people dead from extreme weather since 1970, major report finds
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
US-China Effort To Set ‘Guardrails’ Fizzles With Balloon Incident – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Sourabh Gupta*
Following the Biden-Xi meeting on Nov. 14 on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali,..