Thor and Punisher actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ray Stevenson dead as Thor and King Arthur actor passes away aged 58
Daily Record
Stevenson also starred in multiple television shows including as soldier Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO series Rome from 2005-2007, as..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ray Stevenson dies aged 58 as tributes to Thor and Star Wars actor flood in
Tamworth Herald
Ray has died weeks before his Star Wars spinoff on Disney+ airs.