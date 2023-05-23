A disciplinary hearing has reached conclusions into Samantha Lee's dishonesty about her investigation into Wayne Couzens after two incidents of flashing had been reported at a Kent McDonald's.Full Article
Former Met PC is guilty of gross misconduct in Wayne Couzens probe
