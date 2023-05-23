During a sneak peek inside Kensington Palace as part of the behind-the-scenes Coronation video, royal fans have spotted a small nod to Prince Harry by Prince William and Kate Middleton.Full Article
Royal fans spot Prince William’s heart-warming tribute to Prince Harry
North Devon Journal0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Royal Family fans spot Prince William's sweet throwback tribute to Harry in Coronation video
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a tiny yet significant detail in the Waleses' Kensington Palace home as they got ready for the..
Stroud Life
Prince William's moving tribute to Harry and Diana during Coronation video
Keen royal fans were sent into a frenzy after they spotted a family snap of the trio had been featured in the Wales' family's..
Daily Record