CCTV footage showing an electric bike being followed by a police van four minutes before the crash will form part of a South Wales Police investigationFull Article
Police boss stands by claim that teenagers killed in Ely crash were not being chased
Cardiff riots: Killed teenagers not chased, say police
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Police boss says he is assured teenagers who died in a crash were not being chased by police.
