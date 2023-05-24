The fresh searches are being carried out at the request of German investigators who believe prime suspect Christian Brueckner kidnapped and murdered her.Full Article
Madeleine McCann searches at Portugal reservoir enter second day
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Madeleine McCann search at reservoir enters third day
ODN
Fresh searches in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have entered a third day as police clear undergrowth near the banks of the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance to search reservoir in Portugal
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are to carry out new searches of a reservoir, Sky News understands.
Sky News