Two teenagers who died in the Ely area of Cardiff have now been officially named as best friends Harvey Evans and Kyrees SullivanFull Article
First pictures released of 'best friends' killed in Cardiff crash as families pay tribute
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
First pictures released of 'best friends' killed in horror crash as loved ones pay tribute
Two teenagers who died in the crash have now been officially named as best friends Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan
Daily Record
Family pay tribute to 'best friends' who died in crash as pictures released
In a statement the devastated families said their 'hearts are truly broken' by the deaths of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans,..
Hull Daily Mail