Tina Turner: 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died at the age of 83
Published
The 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland, her publicist has confirmed.Full Article
Published
The 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland, her publicist has confirmed.Full Article
Tina Turner -- the iconic and adored singer known as "The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed. A statement..
The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland on Wednesday.