'We're really big Sam Smith fans which is why we spent so much money to travel to Manchester for it, so it was really disappointing'Full Article
'We spent £2,000 to see Sam Smith and he sang just four songs'
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Gutted' Stokie Sam Smith fan £100 down as star cancels gig four songs in
Leek Post and Times
Aimee Anderson, from Hanley, had to pay £70 to get an Uber back home to Stoke-on-Trent
Advertisement
More coverage
Sam Smith says something 'really wrong' with voice after stopping concert
The show on Wednesday night was ended after just four songs
Wales Online