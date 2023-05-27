UK agrees to Scottish deposit scheme without glass
Published
First minister said the move was disrespectful as the inclusion of glass was key to Scottish proposals.Full Article
Published
First minister said the move was disrespectful as the inclusion of glass was key to Scottish proposals.Full Article
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said the reported UK Government proposal would “ride roughshod over the devolution..
First minister said the move was disrespectful as the inclusion of glass was key to Scottish proposals.