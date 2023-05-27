Phillip Schofield: ITV 'deeply disappointed' over affair
ITV has issued a statement saying they are 'deeply disappointed' in Phillip Schofield after he admitted an affair with This Morning colleagueFull Article
The former This Morning co-host apologised for his affair with a colleague after stepping down from the ITV breakfast show
Holly Willoughby posted to her brand Wydle Moon's Instagram page shortly after news broke of Phillip' Schofield's affair.