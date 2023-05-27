Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield 'directly' lied to her over affair with younger colleague
Published
Holly Willoughby has said Phillip Schofield lied to her about his affair with a much younger male colleague.Full Article
Published
Holly Willoughby has said Phillip Schofield lied to her about his affair with a much younger male colleague.Full Article
The 61-year-old former This Morning presenter confirmed on Friday that he had conducted an 'unwise, but not illegal' affair with a..
Phillip confessed to an 'on-off relationship' with a younger male colleague and to lying about the affair