Coventry City 1-1 Luton Town (5-6 pens): Hatters win shootout to reach Premier League
Published
Luton beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley to win promotion to the Premier League.Full Article
Published
Luton beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley to win promotion to the Premier League.Full Article
Luton Town have won the richest game in football and will be playing Premier League football next season after toppling Coventry..
Follow live text updates from the Championship play-off final as Coventry City face Luton Town for a place in the Premier League.