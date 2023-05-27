King Charles' former butler has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could buy a property in the UK.Full Article
Prince Harry's 'touching' reason for moving back to UK with Meghan Markle
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Harry Is in Contact With Divorce Lawyers, Lady Colin Campbell Claims
OK! Magazine
Lady Colin Campbell did not hold back about the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parting ways eventually.
Prince Harry is 'finding his independence' as Meghan Markle 'parties with friends'
Gloucestershire Echo
Advertisement
More coverage
Meghan Markle will 'slowly separate from Prince Harry and wants custody', claims royal expert
Daily Record
Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that Meghan is planning to dump Harry and leave him stranded in America while she goes..
-
Meghan Markle fans praise 'cute' and 'genuine' reaction to unexpected proposal in resurfaced clip
Daily Record
-
Prince Harry could become America's "first gentleman"
Upworthy
-
Prince Harry and Meghan car chase could signal U.S. reputational problem
Upworthy
-
Meghan Markle's reaction to unexpected proposal resurfaces online
Upworthy