Girl, four, dies in house fire
Published
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Police and fire service investigate cause of blaze following death of "beautiful" four-year-old.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Police and fire service investigate cause of blaze following death of "beautiful" four-year-old.Full Article
Despite the efforts of emergency services four-year-old Alysia Salisbury died at the scene
A four-year-old girl has died after a house fire in Pembrokeshire at the weekend.