Surrey 148 (19.3 overs) lost to Sussex Sharks 149-5 (19.3 overs) by five wickets Tom Alsop’s brave unbeaten 51 and a classy 28-ball 48 from Michael Burgess swept Sussex Sharks to a tenacious against-the-odds Vitality Blast five-wicket victory against Surrey at the Kia Oval – with just one ball to sp...