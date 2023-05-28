Fans turn out in their thousands to see Lewis Capaldi, Naill Horan, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, and other artistsFull Article
Lewis Capaldi wows fans as he closes out BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lewis Capaldi delights Dundee crowd at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend with Taylor Swift cover
The Scottish singer belted out Swift's iconic hit 'Love Story'.
Daily Record
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend as fans gush over 'sweet' friendship
Fans were delighted to see the 'best pals' have a touching moment on stage together.
Daily Record