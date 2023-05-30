Who does Tyrique Hyde play for? Lewes FC react to ITV Love Island news
A football club whose midfielder will appear on Love Island has said they will “welcome him back to the team with open arms” at the end of the show.Full Article
A non-league footballer has been named among the first set of contestants for the newest series of Love Island.