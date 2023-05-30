The GB News star told Dan Wootton the younger lover was delivered to the studio after "playtime" Thursdays where he and Phil, 61, would "hit the town".Full Article
Eamonn Schofield says Phillip Schofield and younger lover had 'playtime Thursdays'
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Eamonn Holmes says Phillip Schofield and younger lover had 'playtime Thursdays'
The GB News star told Dan Wootton the younger lover was delivered to the studio after "playtime" Thursdays where he and Phil, 61,..
Tamworth Herald