Eamonn Schofield says Phillip Schofield and younger lover had 'playtime Thursdays'

Eamonn Schofield says Phillip Schofield and younger lover had 'playtime Thursdays'

Tamworth Herald

Published

The GB News star told Dan Wootton the younger lover was delivered to the studio after "playtime" Thursdays where he and Phil, 61, would "hit the town".

Full Article