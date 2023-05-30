The first episode of the new series, which will air on Monday night (June 5), will come with an unnerving twist for the latest Love Island line-up.Full Article
Maya Jama reveals 'big surprise' for Love Island viewers ahead of series ten airing
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island series ten start date confirmed by ITV as Bristol bombshell Maya Jama returns to show
Bristol's Maya Jama will be back on our screens presiding over all the juicy villa action and gossip in the coming weeks
Bristol Post