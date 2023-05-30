Holly Willoughby will not return to This Morning, claims ex-host
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
This Morning: Phillip Schofield should be followed out the door by 'distant' Holly Willoughby, claims Eamonn Holmes
Bristol Post
Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has been very vocal in recent weeks, making a series of allegations about his former..
Advertisement
More coverage
Holly Willoughby breaks silence and claims Phillip Schofield 'lied' to her about affair
Daily Record
The ITV This Morning presenter admitted that it was 'very hurtful' when the news emerged of her co-star and former friend having an..