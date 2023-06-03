The First Minister has written to PM Rishi Sunak today urging a rethink of plans to exempt glass from the scheme in Scotland.Full Article
Humza Yousaf warns UK Government putting deposit return scheme 'in grave danger'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Deposit return scheme could be scrapped because of UK Government intervention, warns Humza Yousaf
The First Minister said excluding glass from the recycling initiative could be at the "severe detriment" to Scottish brands like..
Daily Record
Deposit return scheme in 'grave danger' - Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf writes to PM Rishi Sunak urging him to revoke the UK's rejection of glass by Monday.
BBC News