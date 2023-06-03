Police confirm 31 arrested in connection with 'planned criminal activity' at Epsom Derby Festival
Animal Rising had threatened to “cancel or severely delay” the Derby, but the premier Classic went ahead as planned.Full Article
Surrey Police say they have arrested 19 people "in connection with planned criminal disruption" at the Derby Festival on Saturday.