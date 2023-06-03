Watch Andy Murray at Surbiton Trophy live on the BBC
Andy Murray is playing in the Surbiton Trophy, the first grass-court tournament of the season - and you can watch it live on the BBC.Full Article
Andy Murray kicks off his Wimbledon preparations with a straight-set victory over Hyeon Chung in the first round of the Surbiton..
Watch live coverage from day one of the Surbiton Trophy at the Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club.