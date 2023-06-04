Jeremy Clarkson baffled by This Morning's Phillip Schofield saga
Published
Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson has called the 'witch hunt' against former ITV This Morning presenter Philip Schofield 'weird' as the saga continuesFull Article
Published
Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson has called the 'witch hunt' against former ITV This Morning presenter Philip Schofield 'weird' as the saga continuesFull Article
Disgraced British TV presenter Phillip Schofield has spent another week in the headlines, following his departure from ITV’s..
Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has accused ITV executives of knowing about Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger..