Eamonn Holmes slams Phillip Schofield's 'lies' in rant ahead of Holly Willoughby's return to This Morning

Eamonn Holmes slams Phillip Schofield's 'lies' in rant ahead of Holly Willoughby's return to This Morning

Daily Record

Published

Eamonn Holmes launched a fresh attack on Phillip Schofield before Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday.

Full Article