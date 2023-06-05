ITV This Morning's Phillip Schofield replacment Craig Doyle issues statement over replacing him
Published
Craig will present with Holly Willoughby from Wednesday onwards this week, as ITV replaces Schofield with the Irishman.Full Article
Published
Craig will present with Holly Willoughby from Wednesday onwards this week, as ITV replaces Schofield with the Irishman.Full Article
ITV has shared a fresh statement over the show's future and who will replace Schofield in the wake of his scandalous exit from the..
Holly, 42, who delivered a sombre statement at the top of Monday's show, spoke out to fans in her Wylde Moon newsletter.