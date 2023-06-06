Roman Kemp reveals he's offered to perform a Lewis Capaldi hit after the Scots singer backed out of his performance at the Capital Summertime Ball.Full Article
Roman Kemp offers to stand in for Lewis Capaldi at Capital Summertime Ball
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Roman Kemp supports Lewis Capaldi’s decision to put his mental health first
Roman Kemp says he is proud of Lewis Capaldi for putting his mental health first, even though it means Lewis will miss the Capital..
BANG Showbiz