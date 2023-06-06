The Britain's Got Talent judge took to social media to mimic Holly Willoughby's statement addressing the Phillip Schofield scandal.Full Article
Amanda Holden makes huge dig at Holly Willoughby's This Morning speech
Daily Record0 shares 12 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Amanda Holden breaks silence on Holly Willoughby's Phillip Schofield speech and takes cryptic swipe
Britain's Got Talent judge appeared to reference Holly's speech about Phillip Schofield on Monday's ITV This Morning as she..
Tamworth Herald
Amanda Holden takes swipe at Holly Willoughby by mimicking her This Morning speech
Amanda Holden has been making subtle digs at both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the last couple of weeks following..
City A.M.