London Irish suspended from the Premiership for failing to pay staff
London Irish are suspended from the Premiership after missing a second deadline to pay staff and failing to complete a takeover.
London Irish are suspended from the Premiership after missing a second deadline to pay staff and failing to complete a takeover.