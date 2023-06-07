Son of Primal Scream member Martin Duffy blasts frontman after inquest hears he died 'penniless'

Son of Primal Scream member Martin Duffy blasts frontman after inquest hears he died 'penniless'

Daily Record

Published

Primal Scream were one of the biggest British bands of the late 90s, with album Screamadelica widely acknowledged as a classic.

Full Article