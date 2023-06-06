Britain will have the highest inflation of any major developed economy this year but should narrowly avoid recession, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said in its latest set of forecasts.Full Article
UK to have highest inflation in developed world this year, OECD warns
