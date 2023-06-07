The former glamour model appeared on ITV's This Morning in 2016 with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, but says she'll never return.Full Article
Jodie Marsh says she'll 'never forgive' Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Nottingham Post0 shares 7 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jodie Marsh says 'I'll never forgive' Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Daily Record
Jodie Marsh appeared on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in 2016, but says the line of questioning was..
Advertisement
More coverage
Jodie Marsh gets revenge on Phillip Schofield years after ITV This Morning clash
Jodie Marsh took aim in a stinging attack on the 61-year-old on Twitter after his ITV downfall.
Tamworth Herald