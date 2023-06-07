Isle of Man TT: Birchalls charge to victory with new sidecar lap record
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Ben and Tom Birchall break their own record with a second 120mph sidecar lap at the Isle of Man TT.Full Article
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Ben and Tom Birchall break the lap and race record on their way to victory at the Isle of Man TT.