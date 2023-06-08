Britain's Got Talent dancer Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies as Strictly Come Dancing pros pay tribute
Kerri-Anne appeared on the ITV show in 2014 and Simon Cowell described her dance group Kings and Queens as 'incredible'.Full Article
Kerri-Anne Donaldson died aged 38 as BBC Strictly Come Dancing pros shared tributes to a "beautiful soul".
Dancer Kerri Donaldson passed away and many of her friends flocked to social media to pay tribute.