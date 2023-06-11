The 52-year-old was arrested on Sunday as part of an investigation into the SNP's finances.Full Article
SNP faces call to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from party following arrest
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested by police
Newsy
ViewFormer Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested Sunday by..
Advertisement
More coverage
JUST IN — Scotland: Police arrest in SNP probe, reportedly Sturgeon
A 52-year-old has been detained and is being questioned by police as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds..
Deutsche Welle