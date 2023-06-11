Sturgeon has said that her arrest was "both a shock and deeply distressing" and added that "I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing".Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon says 'I am innocent' in lengthy statement after arrest
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon 'deeply distressed' by arrest as former first minister releases statement
The former SNP leader has insisted she is 'innocent of wrongdoing' following her arrest.
Daily Record