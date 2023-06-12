Canadian Open: Tommy Fleetwood beaten by Nick Taylor's 72-foot play-off putt
Published
Tommy Fleetwood is denied his first PGA Tour win as Nick Taylor makes a 72-foot putt on the fourth play-off hole to seal the Canadian Open.Full Article
Published
Tommy Fleetwood is denied his first PGA Tour win as Nick Taylor makes a 72-foot putt on the fourth play-off hole to seal the Canadian Open.Full Article
ViewAdam Hadwin, a Canadian PGA Tour pro who had just finished in 12th place at the RBC Canadian Open, was tackled by security at..