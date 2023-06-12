Police discovered the children with serious injuries after arriving at the property to arrest a 49-year-old woman in connection with another incident.Full Article
Girl, 7, and boy, 11, found dead in home as woman arrested on suspicion of murder
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police update on woman in her 20s stabbed outside Melton home
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Leicester Mercury
Queer teenager killed in Israel after death threats from family members for being LGBTQ+
Sarit Ahmed, an 18-year-old queer Druze woman, died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her car in Northern Israel, in..
PinkNews