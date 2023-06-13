Police have shut down a major part of the area as they investigate the horrific incident.Full Article
Man arrested for murder after three killed in Nottingham city centre
Nottingham incident: Man arrested for murder after three found dead
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on..
Three people dead, man arrested on suspicion of murder after incidents in Nottingham
Several roads in Nottingham city centre remain closed this morning
