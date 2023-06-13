Nottingham: Three dead after serious incident in city centre
Nottingham Police confirm three people have died after a serious incident in the city centre.Full Article
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on..
Emergency services raced to Ilkeston Road in Nottingham city centre just after 4am where two people were found dead on the street.