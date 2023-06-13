Nottingham awoke on Tuesday to news of a string of violent attacks that left three people dead and three others in hospital.Full Article
Nottingham attack: A timeline of how 'major incident' unfolded
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nottingham Attack: Police arrests man on suspicion of murder after 'major incident' | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Nottingham Attack: Police arrests man on suspicion of murder after 'major incident'; Berlusconi fans pay tribute to late leader; US..