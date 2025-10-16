An inquest into the death of former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton has been opened, with the coroner confirming the provisional cause of death as 'hanging'.Full Article
Ricky Hatton cause of death officially confirmed by coroner as inquest opens
The Cornishman0 shares 2 views
Ricky Hatton died by suicide, a coroner's court hearing has been told

Bang Showbiz
Bang Showbiz
Boxing legend Ricky Hatton's provisional cause of death has been ruled as "hanging" after a post-mortem.

Leek Post and Times
Ricky Hatton cause of death announced by coroner
Leek Post and Times
Boxer Ricky Hatton's cause of death explained at inquest
Wales Online
A provisional cause of death was given at the opening of his inquest