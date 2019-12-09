Raw Video: Fire damages Hockessin WSFS bank Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

A fire damaged a WSFS branch in Hockessin. Video provided by John J. Jankowski Jr. 12/9/19

A fire damaged a WSFS branch in Hockessin. Video provided by John J. Jankowski Jr. 12/9/19 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this